Domestic health declaration for COVID-19 prevention and control no longer required across Vietnam

The self-filled declaration form contains basic personal information, travel history over the past 14 days, potential exposure to people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and COVID-19 vaccination status.
The temporary abolishment of this requirement is the latest move in Việt Nam’s attempt to live with the virus.
According to the health ministry, COVID-19 has been put well under control across the country, with caseload and fatalities down significantly – the average number of deaths reported daily has stayed below 10 for several weeks now, while 96 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the inoculation of children aged five to 11 underway.
It is noted that the current COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against known strains of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health requested local administrations to suspend the application of domestic health declarations – required for domestic travel, entry to public places such as restaurants, etc. – from April 30, 2022. This is based on the current situation, Việt Nam’s response capacity to COVID-19 and the Government’s Resolution No.38/NQ-CP dated March 17, 2022 promulgating the programme on COVID-19 prevention and control with the strategy of "ensuring safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic; prevention and control measures implemented according to risk mitigation methods; and maintaining the balance between the COVID-19 prevention and control measures with the measures aimed at socio-economic recovery”.
Local administrations should continue to keep-up surveillance efforts to early detect and response to possible flare-ups of COVID-19, in the service of public health.
Localities have also been told to actively update communication materials and recommendations on COVID-19 prevention and control in accordance with the current situation, and disseminate this information to the public.
Previously, the Ministry of Health had sent an urgent document to the People's Committees of the provinces and cities on the suspension of COVID-19 medical declaration for COVID-19 at all border gates of Việt Nam for all entrants into the country from April 27, 2022, after reports of long lines and waiting time caused by the inspection of the self-filled medical forms.
With the suspension of health declaration, along with the previous lifting of restrictions on large gatherings, the mandate on mask-wearing in public places, as well as disinfection, remain the only COVID-19-related public health measures in effect in Việt Nam. — VNS
Published : May 06, 2022
By : Vietnam News
