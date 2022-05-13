NLD announces that 701 party members are still detained and 18 have died

According to a statement compiled by the NLD's census team, 917 out of 9,261 people being detained nationwide from February 1, 2021 to May 5, 2022, were NLD party members and 216 of the NLD members were released, according to the NLD Central Working Committee.
A total of 701 party members, including NLD chairwoman Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Vice-Chairmen U Win Myint and Dr Zaw Myint Maung, are still detained. Among the detainees, 119 are members of parliament and 21 of them are released. 98 others are still in custody, it said.
The statement said 18 party members, including a member of parliament, had died due to inadequate medical care in prisons during their detention.
From February 1, 2021, the offices of the National League for Democracy were raided and destroyed. Party offices in villages, townships and districts in regions and states, including the party headquarters in Yangon, were invaded and destroyed for 104 times, it said.
According to the statement, the houses and other property of 209 party members, including 120 members of parliament, have been sealed while NLD executives at all levels, party members and the Hluttaw representatives are being prosecuted under Section 505 and other sections and the relevant court has not yet made a final decision yet.
In addition, groups such as Thway Thauk, Sun Ye, Myo Chit Nyunt Paung and Myo Chit Maha Mate, start founded on April 21, distributed threatening letters to the party members, party executives, Hluttaw representatives their family members and party supporters, and arrested and tortured them. As of May 5, 2022, a total of 7 NLD party members and seven party supporters were abducted from their homes and their bodies were being dumped on the side of the road the next day hanging around the group logo which killed them, according to a statement from the NLD Central Working Committee.
Published : May 13, 2022
By : Eleven Media
