Wed, May 25, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 23 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

EV SE Asia
Asian automakers compete for EV market in Southeast Asia 


The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015907


Ukraine War
Ukraine crisis moves geopolitics to front of business agenda: Edelman survey 

Straits Times ( Singapore ) 
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015902


Taiwan
China has hit back at United States President Joe Biden's claims that Washington would militarily defend Taiwan 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015896

Vietnam
VietNam joins Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity 

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015904

S Korea 
Korea to build reciprocal supply chain for chips, batteries in Indo-Pacific as 13 countries set for US-led economic talks 

Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015903


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Published : May 25, 2022

India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

Published : May 25, 2022

WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.