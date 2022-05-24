The latest news on what's happening in the region

EV SE Asia
Asian automakers compete for EV market in Southeast Asia
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015907
Ukraine War
Ukraine crisis moves geopolitics to front of business agenda: Edelman survey
Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015902
Taiwan
China has hit back at United States President Joe Biden's claims that Washington would militarily defend Taiwan
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015896
Vietnam
VietNam joins Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015904
S Korea
Korea to build reciprocal supply chain for chips, batteries in Indo-Pacific as 13 countries set for US-led economic talks
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015903
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022