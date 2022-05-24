Vietnam joins Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity

With regards to the IPEF, PM Chinh expects that the discussions and brainstorming will bring about a cooperation framework “that is truly beneficial to all people,” as after all, “people are the centre, the object, the purpose, and the driver for development in all types of international integration processes today.”

It should be an inclusive, open, and flexible process, balanced and under international laws, and serves the lawful and legitimate interests of all parties concerned, PM Chinh said.

"IPEF will be best harnessed when it complements the existing economic connectivity initiatives," he added.

Việt Nam pledged to work with Asean members and US partners in the discussions to clarify what the IPEF cooperation pillars entail and bring about an economic agenda that is conducive for the region and each country, for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world and prosperity for all.

For Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, the IPEF will be their third major trade pact aside from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Vietnam News

