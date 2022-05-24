Asian automakers compete for EV market in Southeast Asia

In late March, the Bangkok International Motor Show was held in Thailand, known as the “Detroit of Asia” due to its high concentration of automobile industries. Companies competed to introduce EVs, demonstrating that the age of the electric vehicle has arrived. At the booth of China’s Great Wall Motor Co., Narong Sritalayon, the managing director of the company’s local subsidiary, emphasized that the company is listening to its customers and aims to be the leader in the EV market.

Last fall, Great Wall Motor began selling a compact EV, the ORA Good Cat, in Thailand. The price of the cheapest model is 800,000 baht, about ¥3 million, and it is being positioned as a middle-class car. As of mid-April, orders for the ORA Good Cat exceeded 3,500 units, and reservations for the model were temporarily suspended due in part to a shortage of semiconductors.

There is also a plan to produce EVs mainly through local capital, and competition among Southeast Asian companies is intensifying.

The PTT Public Co. has unveiled an EV prototype and formed a partnership with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Hon Hai, known for being contracted to produce iPhones, is aiming to mass-produce EVs in response to orders from various companies. In Vietnam, VinFast Trading and Service LLC, an automaker under the umbrella of a major local conglomerate, began selling EVs at the end of last year.