Consumers shift focus to business ethics amid Russia-Ukraine war: survey

Today, while people still see the key responsibility of business as contributing to the economy and societies, businesses are adding geopolitics to their list of responsibilities as well.

This was one of the key findings of the latest Edelman Trust Barometer poll released at a breakfast briefing in Davos, on the opening day of this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting on Monday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has moved geopolitics to the front and centre of the business agenda, the survey shows.

People are now evaluating where a company operates and what actions it takes in situations of conflict, and there is support for business activism in geopolitics, the audience was told.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents in the poll said geopolitics is now a top priority for business.

Nearly every respondent (95 per cent) said they expect businesses to act in response to an unprovoked invasion, and this could take the form of exerting political or economic pressure or publicly speaking out against the aggressor.