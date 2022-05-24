Seoul sparks Beijing's anger over US-led alliance, supply chain pledge

However the IPEF, which also features Thailand, was condemned by China as “a strategy for destroying peace”.

The US-led economic alliance was launched on Monday and followed Saturday’s South Korea-US summit, where the presidents of both countries pledged close cooperation and economic ties.

“The launch of the IPEF is a meaningful first step in demonstrating the will of solidarity and cooperation among countries in the region in a rapidly changing economic environment,” President Yoon said at the IPEF summit, with US President Joe Biden among leaders of 13 countries participating by video link. Other nations taking part were Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“As a nation with core competencies in high-tech industries such as chips, batteries and future vehicles, we will build a mutually beneficial supply chain” with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Yoon said.