China slams Biden over pledge to defend Taiwan militarily

It has been proved that the one-China principle is a broad consensus of the international community and also an overriding trend that brooks no challenge, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Monday.

The Taiwan question has been the most sensitive in China-US relations. However, Washington has constantly played the "Taiwan card" in recent years to contain China's development by developing official exchanges with Taiwan and selling more advanced arms to the island.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act, encouraging visits between the US and Taiwan at all levels. One of Washington's provocative moves against China was the visit by a delegation of US Congress members to Taiwan in April. There had been reports that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, might visit Taiwan during her Asian trip, but the trip was postponed after she became infected with COVID-19.

Recently, wording about not supporting "Taiwan independence" and acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China was removed from the section of the US State Department website regarding Taiwan.

The Foreign Ministry has warned Washington to stop hollowing out the one-China principle and stop condoning or abetting "Taiwan independence" moves and urged it to honour its political commitments to China.

Observers said that Washington's irresponsible words and deeds run counter to a series of consensuses reached between the heads of state of the two countries and that if the US persists in playing the "Taiwan card" and goes further down the wrong path, it will lead to a very perilous situation.

Xu Liping, a researcher at the National Institute of International Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that at a time when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has yet to be resolved, the US is constantly fanning the flames and attempting to damage cross-Straits relations, which is detrimental to regional and global peace, stability and development.

As the world's largest economy, the US should take the responsibility for promoting world peace, but what it is doing is only hampering regional and global development, Xu said, adding that this shows the hypocrisy of the US government.

China Daily

Asia News Network

