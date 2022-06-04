Four outlying HCM City districts to be upgraded into cities

They will need to solicit investment to develop new urban areas, industrial parks, tourist areas, and commercial zones.
Cần Giờ with its mangrove eco-system and world biosphere reserve status will develop urban eco-tourism.
Củ Chi will develop smart eco-urban areas, riverside eco-tourism and high-tech centres while also continuing to sustain agriculture.
Hóc Môn will develop trade, services, hi-tech agriculture, eco-tourism, and logistics.
Dương Hồng Thắng, chairman of Hóc Môn People’s Committee, said the road infrastructure remains poor in the outlying district but it is soliciting investment in it.
Bình Chánh will focus on innovation and start-ups development.
On the other hand, the suburban district of Nhà Bè will become a full-fledged urban district with a focus on traffic infrastructure, digital government and digital economy.
Nhà Bè aims to increase its average income, improve healthcare and infrastructure, build new urban areas, and develop green tourism.
Prof Dr Vũ Tấn Hưng, deputy director of the Institute of Social Sciences in the Southern Region, said the urbanisation of the suburban districts would help attract investment, enhance start-up and innovation activities, and attract high-quality human resources.
Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Hiếu of Việt Đức University said to develop into cities the suburban districts must focus on developing “green and sustainable” urban areas, and on careful management of lands along rivers, canals and other water bodies.
“Priority must be given to the development of waterways and roads.”
They also need to develop advanced public transport systems while preserving green buffer zones for high-tech agriculture, and address pressing issues such as flooding, pollution, land degradation, and saltwater intrusion.
The five districts have seen rapid urbanisation in recent years, with the creation of new urban areas, construction of expressways and improved lifestyles.
Experts have said urbanisation of suburban districts must meet environmental and ecological criteria.
Whether they live in suburban or urban areas, people are most concerned about what benefits them in terms of living standards.
They have also warned that the information about upgrading the five outlying districts would send land prices, which are already too high, through the roof.
Hóc Môn spreads over more than 109 square kilometres and has a population of nearly 463,000. The corresponding figures are 252sq.km and 711,000 for Bình Chánh, 100sq.km and 208,000 for Nhà Bè, 435sq.km and 468,000 for Củ Chi, and 704sq.km and 73,000 for Cần Giờ.
Early last year, Thủ Đức City was established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thủ Đức. — VNS
Published : June 04, 2022
By : Vietnam News
