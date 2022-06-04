Four outlying HCM City districts to be upgraded into cities

They will need to solicit investment to develop new urban areas, industrial parks, tourist areas, and commercial zones.

Cần Giờ with its mangrove eco-system and world biosphere reserve status will develop urban eco-tourism.

Củ Chi will develop smart eco-urban areas, riverside eco-tourism and high-tech centres while also continuing to sustain agriculture.

Hóc Môn will develop trade, services, hi-tech agriculture, eco-tourism, and logistics.

Dương Hồng Thắng, chairman of Hóc Môn People’s Committee, said the road infrastructure remains poor in the outlying district but it is soliciting investment in it.

Bình Chánh will focus on innovation and start-ups development.

On the other hand, the suburban district of Nhà Bè will become a full-fledged urban district with a focus on traffic infrastructure, digital government and digital economy.

Nhà Bè aims to increase its average income, improve healthcare and infrastructure, build new urban areas, and develop green tourism.