Cargo truckers in S. Korea staged nationwide strike

According to the union, a majority of the 25,000-member Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and a large number of non-unionized truckers have joined the general strike. They are demanding that the government protect their wages through measures such as freight rate hikes.

But the Transport Ministry played down the scale of the sit-in protest, saying only some 8,000 members have participated in the strike kick-off event held in the morning.

The strike is set to last for an unspecified period of time.

President Yoon told reporters that he would respond to any kind of irregularities in accordance with the law and principles.

The government also issued an emergency transport measure across the country, dispatching the government’s transport trucks at hub logistics terminals. The ministry said the country’s 12 ports have been under normal operation as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to industry insiders, the general strike caused logistics disruptions at several places on Tuesday, including the interruption of a cement shipment at a logistics terminal in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province and other cement factories located in North Chungchung and Gangwon Provinces. Hyundai Steel’s Pohang factory also cancelled the shipment of 9,000 metric tons of their product due to a logistics disruption on the same day. Posco said of the 50,000 metric tons of steel products shipped on daily basis, 20,000 metric tons worth have been cancelled for shipment.