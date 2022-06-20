Malaysian state lawmaker proposes four-day work week

Nor Rashidah Ismail of the Barisan National Party said countries such as Belgium, Iceland, Scotland, Spain, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates practised a four-day work week, from Monday to Thursday, with rest days from Friday to Sunday.

"If productivity is the subject of debate, then I suggest this option where we work full-time from Monday to Thursday with an additional one hour working time.

"If the working hours were 8am to 5pm before, then the implementation of this proposal will see working hours increase from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

"Then there will be half-day working hours on Friday, which is from 8am to noon where Muslim workers are still able to comfortably fulfil their Friday prayers obligation," she added.

Nor Rashidah was speaking during the state assembly meeting held at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Monday.

She said it was better to standardise the rest days between the government and private sector to ensure the well-being of the family.

Meanwhile, Liow Cai Tung of the Pakatan Harapan party urged the state government to speed up its review on the issue of rest days so that it can be presented to the Johor Ruler for consent.

"The state is among the main contributors to the nation’s economy. Standardising rest days with private bodies will increase productivity, efficiency, and Johor's tourism sector," she said.

On June 14, the chief minister of Johor, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said the state was looking at the possibility of reviewing its rest days after listening to feedback from the people about the difference in rest days between the government and private bodies.