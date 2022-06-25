Vietnam, Cambodia celebrate close-knit ties on 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái in his address stressed that geographical proximity and historical, and cultural similarities are the solid foundation for the two countries to cultivate one of the oldest relations in Southeast Asia.

He said after the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the Kingdom of Cambodia officially set up diplomatic ties 55 years ago, the two had been closely accompanying each other in the fight for national liberation, which eventually came in the spring of 1975.

When Cambodia faced the genocidal threat from the Pol Pot regime, Việt Nam even though still reeling from the consequences of war devastations, provided support for Cambodian revolutionary forces to help defeat the regime on January 7, 1979, bringing a ‘revival’ to the country, Khái said, emphasising the appreciation to the troops and people of the two countries who have made sacrifices for Cambodia’s freedom and peace and for the brotherly relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The bilateral ties had been continually consolidated since then, bringing practical benefits to the two countries, he noted.

Two-way trade in 2021 reached US$9.54 billion, up 79.1 per cent compared to 2020, and in the first five months of 2022 alone, the figure has reached US$5.54 billion, up 18 per cent compared to the same period last year.