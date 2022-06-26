Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

In front of a rolling camera, Liu Chaoran introduces crayfish dishes while reassuring the viewers of their quality and encourages them to stock up.

Liu is the media director of Beijing's Huda Restaurant, which is famous for its crayfish. The restaurant has turned to livestreaming to reach consumers remotely as COVID-19 continues to affect the city, according to a report published on the news website people.com.cn.

Huda is among legions of food and beverage businesses that are seeking a new revenue stream by giving themselves a digital boost.

According to a China Hospitality Association survey of 100 F&B companies, 90 percent of the companies saw year-on-year decreases in turnover and 28 percent of them recorded a drop of more than 80 percent from April to mid-May.

Restaurants in Beijing coped with the city's recent suspension of on-premise dining by adopting methods such as offering takeouts and selling via livestream. These have become must-have skills for today's restaurants, Zhang Shengtao, director of operations at Huda Restaurant, told people.com.cn.

Hotpot chain Haidilao has connected its branches that are qualified to offer takeout services with people from its WeChat mini program and third-party delivery platforms, according to Li Yu, who is in charge of Haidilao's operations on the Chinese mainland.