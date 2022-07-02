Hong Kong marks 25 years of reunification with new theme song

The song, composed by musicians Keith Chan Siu-kei and Alan Cheung Ka-shing, was released by China Media Group on June 22, one week ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on July 1.

Hong Kong became a special administrative region with executive, judicial and legislative autonomy when the UK handed it over to China on June 22, 1984. However, Hong Kong’s autonomy has been heavily curtailed by Beijing in recent years.

The theme song, set to a brisk melody with readable lyrics, aims to highlight the deepening integration of Hong Kong with the mainland. More than 30 Chinese characters, such as “sea”, “river” and “bay”, are used in the lyrics to underscore the characteristics of Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area.