Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Hong Kong marks 25 years of reunification with new theme song

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region marked 25 years under China rule by releasing a new theme song called “We Will Be Better”.

The song, composed by musicians Keith Chan Siu-kei and Alan Cheung Ka-shing, was released by China Media Group on June 22, one week ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on July 1.

Hong Kong became a special administrative region with executive, judicial and legislative autonomy when the UK handed it over to China on June 22, 1984. However, Hong Kong’s autonomy has been heavily curtailed by Beijing in recent years.

The theme song, set to a brisk melody with readable lyrics, aims to highlight the deepening integration of Hong Kong with the mainland. More than 30 Chinese characters, such as “sea”, “river” and “bay”, are used in the lyrics to underscore the characteristics of Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area.

The composition captures Hong Kong’s distinctive style, combining light rock that is popular with Hong Kong youth and traditional Chinese music that highlights the culture.

The music video also records the lives of many Hong Kong compatriots including Olympic medallist Doo Hoi Kem, a role model of “Touching China 2021” Janis Chan Pui-yee, Hong Kong resident Leung On-lee, who has been working to fight poverty in China’s Guizhou Province, and medical professionals who devoted themselves to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video can be viewed here:

