‘No divine medicine for crisis in Myanmar’

Sokhonn made the remarks following his visit, which was capped off by the separate Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held there on July 4.

Sokhonn briefed an audience of journalists and foreign diplomats upon his return to Phnom Penh on July 6 regarding the results of his second trip, which he said had been “somewhat fruitful”.

Sokhonn said leaders of Myanmar’s ruling State Administration Council (SAC) had hinted that they may be willing to accept some opposition members if they were to cease fighting, but only under certain conditions.

“The SAC’s main condition is that the opposition groups have to change their mindsets and that consists of three elements. First, they can’t continue to attempt to destroy the government if they are going to join it. Second, they aren’t going to be replacing the government. And third is that the 2008 constitution must be the basis for peace talks,” Sokhonn said, adding that these conditions were set by SAC chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, whom he met for over two hours on this trip.

“Although there are conditions attached, I think that at least we have paved the way for the start of negotiations. The wheels are back on for peace talks so now they can roll forward. But whatever is possible will depend on all of the sides in the conflict in Myanmar. But at least the door is open – whether they want to enter or not, it depends on them, as we said earlier,” he said.

Sokhonnn elaborated on various aspects of his visit, including the issue of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, which he reiterated should be provided to all of the people there without discrimination.