India preparing roadmap for coming 25 years with ‘reforms by conviction’: PM

The Prime Minister attended the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) held at Vigyan Bhavan. The event was organised by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in recognition of the former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s invaluable contribution to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “This event is dedicated to Arun Jaitley ji. When we remember the bygone days, I remember many things about them, many incidents related to him. We all were in awe of his oratory. His personality was full of diversity, his nature was omniscient.”

The Prime Minister emphasised on the correlation between inclusion and growth.

“The gist of my experiences of 20 years as Head of Government is that – without inclusion, real growth is not possible. And, without growth, even the goal of inclusion cannot be achieved. Today’s India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion,” he said.

Criticising previous governments over alleged reluctance to bring reforms in the policy, Modi said, “Earlier, major reforms took place in India only when the earlier governments were left with no other option. We do not consider reforms as a necessary evil but win-win choice, in which national interest is the public interest.”