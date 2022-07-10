Death of LDP power broker set to rock ruling party

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, a visibly emotional Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe “guided Japan in the face of difficult domestic and international situations with outstanding leadership and executive abilities for eight years and eight months, the longest period in the history of our constitutional government.”

Abe visited 80 countries and regions while in office, building relationships with leaders including then U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed they had “the best relationship ever established between the leaders of Japan and the United States.”

There were expectations within the government and the ruling parties that Abe’s diplomatic skills would be needed amid the chaotic international climate.

As the leader of a faction regarded as hawkish, he actively called for an increase in defense spending and other measures to strengthen defense capabilities.

Referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Abe said Wednesday while stumping in Yokohama: “Deterrent power stops wars. We must firmly strengthen such power.”