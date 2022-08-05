Kenya presidential wildcard vows to erase debt with 'ganja solution'

East Africa's wealthiest nation is holding elections on August 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto - has thrust a spotlight on Wajackoyah's small but committed band of followers, who could force a run-off if neither side gets more than 50% of the vote.

Voter registration among young people has dipped dramatically, with many saying conventional politicians have failed to tackle rampant corruption, runaway inflation or joblessness.

Wajackoyah's bid for the presidency has caught the imagination of younger voters and the grave-digger-turned-adjunct-law-professor is trailing a distant third in the polls at around 2%.

His shoestring campaign promised to wipe out Kenya's $70 billion debt by establishing a medical cannabis industry and exporting animal parts to China.

The Kenyan media's infatuation with colourful Wajackoyah, a well-known figure from Nairobi's club scene, has provoked speculation that he is backed by a bigger campaign in a bid to try to peel away some of the youth vote - a prospect he airily dismisses.

Many candidates have offered him cash for support, he said, but he has turned them all down. Instead, he said he dreams of lighting up in the president's office.