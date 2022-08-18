Cambodia's fishery exports dive amid dearth of processing experts

A senior official noted that the country lags behind in technical expertise when it comes to turning raw fish and other aquatic species into higher-value items.

In the first seven months of 2022, total freshwater and marine fishery production amounted to 24,500 tonnes and 6,860 tonnes, respectively, falling by 7,410 tonnes and 100 tonnes on a yearly basis, reported the Fisheries Administration (FiA), which is under the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

During the same period, fresh and processed fisheries exports weighed in at 1,933 tonnes and 41 tonnes, respectively, with the former decreasing by 326 tonnes compared to the same time last year.

Ministry data shows that in 2021 fresh-capture fisheries exports were 2,916 tonnes, or 36.45 per cent, of the annual target of 8,000 tonnes. This marked a 971 tonne, or 50 per cent, increase over 2020.

Processed fisheries exports reached 150 tonnes, or 7.50 per cent, of the 2,000-tonne annual target, representing a decrease of 84 tonnes compared to 2020.

FiA deputy director Hav Viseth told The Phnom Penh Post on August 17 that fresh fisheries exports are for the most part organic, while the processed items include dried and smoked fish, along with the fermented-fish products prahok and pha’ak. These goods are shipped in yet-limited quantities to the US and other countries with a sizeable Cambodian diaspora, he said.

He underscored that processed fisheries exports have been held back due to a lack of technical experts in processing fish for the international market, calling on companies intending to ship these products overseas to train more professionals in the field to make certain that the endeavour comes to a satisfactory conclusion.