China unexpectedly cuts key rates to propel economic rebound

Specifically, the People's Bank of China lowered the rate of 400 billion yuan (about 59 billion U.S. dollars) worth of one-year MLF to financial institutions to 2.75 per cent from the 2.85-per cent rate it opted for on the previous occasion.

It also injected 2 billion yuan of funds into the market via seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Analysts saw the move as the central bank's quick response to changes in economic and financial situations, which will further lower financing costs for the real economy, expand domestic demand, and consolidate the momentum of economic recovery.

The central bank's data showed that the M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 12 per cent year on year to 257.81 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

Newly added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms receive from the financial system, came in at 756.1 billion yuan last month, down 319.1 billion yuan from the same period last year.