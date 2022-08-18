Ominous hunger stones emerge from drought-hit German river, heralding famine

The reappearance of the so-called 'hunger stones' is seen as a warning and reminder of the hardships people faced during former droughts. The stones are also used to indicate bad harvests, interrupted river navigation and consequent famine.

Many such stones can be found along the river banks, with people’s names engraved next to the date of the drought.

Weeks of baking temperatures and scant rainfall have drained water levels in Germany's largest river, Germany's commercial artery, causing delays to shipping and pushing freight costs up.

Water levels at the Kaub reference point for the river near Koblenz were at 34 centimetres on Wednesday, close to the record lows during the last comparable drought in 2018.