Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Video clips of the 36-year-old Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and were later published by media outlets in Finland and abroad.

"The prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland joined Nato," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference when asked about the videos.

"So if on this occasion the prime minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia (a vodka brand) and because of this danced, there is nothing terrible in that," he added.

Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage this week that showed her partying with friends. She vowed she had never used illegal drugs and said her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question.