Singapore will decriminalise sex between men - PM

Since 2007, when Parliament last debated whether to repeal Section 377A, its position was to keep the law but not enforce it.

Lee's announcement was also welcomed by LGBTQ groups who said in a joint statement they were "relieved". But they also expressed concern that ruling out same-sex marriage would help to perpetuate discrimination.

More than 20 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups said the repeal was long overdue to show that “state-sanctioned discrimination has no place in Singapore.”

They called it a “hard-won victory, a triumph of love over fear” that will finally enable victims of bullying, rejection and harassment to heal. However, the repeal was mere “the first step on a long road towards full equality for LGBTQ people” amid other areas of discrimination they face at home, in schools, workplaces, and in housing and health systems.

They expressed disappointment with the government’s plan to introduce further legislation or constitutional amendments to ban same-sex unions that signal LGBTQ people as unequal citizens.

Such a decision will “undermine the secular character of our constitution, codify further discrimination into supreme law and tie the hands of future Parliaments,” they warned.

Religious groups were guarded in their reaction to Lee’s comments, saying the changes mustn’t hinder their religious freedom to articulate views on public morality nor cause any “reverse discrimination” on those who doesn’t support homosexuality.

Christian and Muslim groups said heterosexual marriage must be protected in the constitution before Section 377A is repealed and that there should be no further liberalization of policies.

“We seek the government’s assurance that the religious freedom of churches will be protected as we continue to teach against same-sex sexual acts and highlight such acts,” the National Council of Churches said in a statement. Pastors and church workers must be protected from charges of “hate speech” and not be compelled to adopt solely “LGBTQ-affirming” strategies in their counselling, it said.