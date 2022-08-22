Singapore will decriminalise sex between men - PM
Singapore will decriminalize sex between men, the prime minister said on Sunday, adding that society in the city-state was becoming more accepting of gay people.
But he added the government had no intention of changing the city-state's legal definition of marriage - that is, between a man and a woman.
"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in the annual national day rally speech, adding the government will repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men.
"Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage... Under the law, only marriages between one man and one woman are recognized in Singapore," Lee added.
Singapore residents on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's plan to decriminalise sex between men, even though he had no plans to change the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.
"Very outdated law. I mean, repealing it sounds like it makes a lot of sense right now," said Lim, a 48-year-old local resident who only provided his surname. Another resident said the legal adjustment would be a "timely" move and a "well-struck balance".
It was unclear when exactly Section 377A of Singapore's penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men, would be repealed. Under the law, offenders can be jailed for up to two years.
Since 2007, when Parliament last debated whether to repeal Section 377A, its position was to keep the law but not enforce it.
Lee's announcement was also welcomed by LGBTQ groups who said in a joint statement they were "relieved". But they also expressed concern that ruling out same-sex marriage would help to perpetuate discrimination.
More than 20 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups said the repeal was long overdue to show that “state-sanctioned discrimination has no place in Singapore.”
They called it a “hard-won victory, a triumph of love over fear” that will finally enable victims of bullying, rejection and harassment to heal. However, the repeal was mere “the first step on a long road towards full equality for LGBTQ people” amid other areas of discrimination they face at home, in schools, workplaces, and in housing and health systems.
They expressed disappointment with the government’s plan to introduce further legislation or constitutional amendments to ban same-sex unions that signal LGBTQ people as unequal citizens.
Such a decision will “undermine the secular character of our constitution, codify further discrimination into supreme law and tie the hands of future Parliaments,” they warned.
Religious groups were guarded in their reaction to Lee’s comments, saying the changes mustn’t hinder their religious freedom to articulate views on public morality nor cause any “reverse discrimination” on those who doesn’t support homosexuality.
Christian and Muslim groups said heterosexual marriage must be protected in the constitution before Section 377A is repealed and that there should be no further liberalization of policies.
“We seek the government’s assurance that the religious freedom of churches will be protected as we continue to teach against same-sex sexual acts and highlight such acts,” the National Council of Churches said in a statement. Pastors and church workers must be protected from charges of “hate speech” and not be compelled to adopt solely “LGBTQ-affirming” strategies in their counselling, it said.