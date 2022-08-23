US pledges to help Thai, Asean SMEs get back on their feet after Covid
The United States has promised to help Thai and Asean SMEs get back on their feet after the Covid-19 crisis, Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) said on Tuesday.
DTN director-general Oramon Sapthaweetham said Washington had vowed to deliver the aid under the Asean-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) signed last year.
“For 2022-2023, the United States has promised to provide technical assistance to Asean members, especially for online business, upgrading labour skills, environmental standards, and other projects that facilitate international trade,” she said.
Washington would focus on helping small and medium enterprises suffering impacts from Covid-19, she added. “Aid will come in the form of an upgrade for the Asean SME Academy to train and assist operators.”
Oramon added that under the Asean-US TIFA, Asean countries agreed to promote a single-point e-customs network connected to the US network for seamless international customs operations. Asean members also agreed to facilitate the protection of intellectual property, labour rights and environmental standards to forge a long-term trade partnership with the US.
The DTN is also preparing for Asean-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) talks from August 29-September 1, by summarising agenda points from the previous 16 meetings ahead of a final agreement.
The ACAFTA is expected to follow the Asean-Canada Trade and Investment Framework of 2021-2025, with a focus on promoting sustainable economic growth in both regions in the post-Covid era through technical cooperation, promotion of digital economy, and knowledge exchange in trade, services, labour, and environmental management.