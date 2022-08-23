US pledges to help Thai, Asean SMEs get back on their feet after Covid

DTN director-general Oramon Sapthaweetham said Washington had vowed to deliver the aid under the Asean-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) signed last year.

“For 2022-2023, the United States has promised to provide technical assistance to Asean members, especially for online business, upgrading labour skills, environmental standards, and other projects that facilitate international trade,” she said.

Washington would focus on helping small and medium enterprises suffering impacts from Covid-19, she added. “Aid will come in the form of an upgrade for the Asean SME Academy to train and assist operators.”

Oramon added that under the Asean-US TIFA, Asean countries agreed to promote a single-point e-customs network connected to the US network for seamless international customs operations. Asean members also agreed to facilitate the protection of intellectual property, labour rights and environmental standards to forge a long-term trade partnership with the US.