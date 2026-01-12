THEOS-2A mission fails after Indian rocket malfunctions at 380 seconds

GISTDA embarked on its important mission to launch the THEOS-2A satellite into space at 11.47am (Thai time), using the PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India.

However, after the launch, GISTDA's live broadcast team reported that a malfunction occurred during the third stage of the PSLV rocket at the 380th second. This caused the satellite to fail in reaching its intended orbit.

ISRO promptly released a statement acknowledging the situation, although further analysis is still pending. GISTDA is closely monitoring the progress and will provide official updates on their official page.