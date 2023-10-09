Thailand’s Theos-2 satellite successfully shoots into space

The satellite was originally scheduled to be launched on Saturday (October 7) but was aborted just 14 seconds into the countdown due to technical difficulties.

The space centre is located in French Guiana in South America.

French company Arianespace had reportedly found a problem with the Vega Flight VV23 rocket, whose mission is to carry the Thai satellite along with 10 others into space.

GISTDA said the launch was rescheduled for Monday and broadcast live to the satellite control centre in Chonburi’s Sriracha district.

Earth observation satellite Theos-2 was jointly developed by GISTDA and Airbus for recording images from space, continuing the mission of Theos-1, which was launched in 2008.

Communication with the satellite will be established in a few days, which will help adjust its height to 650km before Theos-2 can enter its planned orbit, GISTDA said.

It will take another month or two to check various systems of the satellite, including photographing capability before it can begin its mission.

GISTDA added that Theos-2 can take high-resolution images of up to 50 centimetres in size and scan about 74,000 square kilometres per day.

The geographic information to be obtained by this satellite will help Thailand prepare an economic development plan to reduce inequality in several aspects, the agency said.

Thai space agencies are also working to develop a 100% Thai-made satellite called "Theos-3”.