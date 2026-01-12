Watch live: Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch today

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said THEOS-2A, a high-resolution Earth observation satellite, is scheduled to lift off today (Monday, January 12, 2026) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, and has invited the public to watch the launch live at 11.47am (Thailand time).

Where to watch the live stream





About THEOS-2A

GISTDA says THEOS-2A is Thailand’s third Earth observation satellite, following THEOS-1 and THEOS-2, developed and managed by GISTDA under the THEOS-2 project.

The satellite is a SmallSat (around the 100kg class) designed and built through collaboration between more than 20 Thai satellite engineers and Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) of the UK, with deployment planned for a sun-synchronous orbit at roughly 550km altitude.

Key components highlighted by GISTDA include:

A whip antenna for detecting ship signals A patch antenna for GNSS-based satellite positioning A launcher interface ring A sun-angle sensor Solar panels charging the satellite’s battery system A high-resolution colour camera capable of 1.18m per pixel imaging at 550km altitude

GISTDA says THEOS-2A will strengthen Thailand’s satellite imagery capability by adding to the Earth observation data already provided by its satellite services, supporting broader applications across multiple sectors.