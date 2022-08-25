New York City's latest viral dessert is a crème-filled circular croissant

Brendan Reilly was the first in line and waited about an hour on a hot summer day outside of Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in New York to try the Suprême, a crème-filled circular baked croissant.

"Look at how lovely this is," he said, as soon as he was inside and had a chocolate Suprême in his hands. "It's so chocolatey. I'm very surprised. I thought that the chocolate would hit first. But the croissant is really something else. And do you ever get a chocolate croissant and you bite into it and it's kind of like, 'There's your little bite of chocolate.' This is obviously not the case. Oh my God. It's lovely. This is wonderful. It's really luscious."

Scott Cioe, the executive pastry chef for Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery, said he had no idea his creation would go viral.

"I don't even have a TikTok," he said. "We knew we were going to fill it like a doughnut and glaze it, so that's really where it came from. It's making it a fun draw into the bakery."

Since April, the Suprême, limited to one per customer, has usually sold out in less than an hour.

"I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after the first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look, like what first drew you in in the first place," he said. "I think and hope we've been doing that for months now."