Over 90,000 villagers flee fighting in KNU Brigade 6 area

The announcement said that 33 clashes between Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the unite under KNU’s brigade-6 and coalition forces and security forces and the Border Guard Force took place in Kawthulay, an area controlled by KNU starting from August 1st to 20th.

Fighting mostly occurred in Brigade 18 and Brigade 27 areas in Kawkayeik Township, Kayin State. The fighting was intensifying in the areas being stationed in Cobra Column under the KNU’s Brigade-27, according to the KNU’s statement.

The KNU central committee said that due to air strikes and artillery shells used during the fighting in KNU Brigade 6 area of Dupalaya district in the KNU-controlled area of Kawthulay, a local died and then there have been 904,291 internally displaced people and unrecorded IDPs.