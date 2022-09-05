background-defaultbackground-default
Waves pound Jeju port as South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon

MONDAY, September 05, 2022
Strong winds and high waves pounded the port on South Korea's Jeju Island on Monday as the country raised its typhoon-alert level to its highest with the nearing of typhoon Hinnamnor.

Travelling northward at a speed of 24 km per hour (15 mph), Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday (September 6), after reaching waters off Jeju Island later on Monday.

Warnings have been issued across multiple southern cities including the island of Jeju, while the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday (September 4) upgraded its typhoon alert level to the highest in its four-tier system, for the first time in five years.

 

Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines have cancelled most of their Monday flights to Jeju Island, according to their websites, while budget airlines such as Air Seoul and Jin Air have cancelled some of their flights.

