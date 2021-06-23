AstraZeneca jabs can protect you from Indian variants, study shows

The study investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the two variants.

Neutralisation against the Delta and Kappa variants was comparable with that seen against the Alpha (B.1.1.7; formerly Kent) and Gamma (P.1; formerly Brazilian) variants, with no evidence of widespread antibody escape as seen with the Beta (B.1.351; formerly South Africa) variant.

This may provide an initial indication that similar levels of protection could be achieved in a real-world setting. Sub-analysis of the Phase III trial in the UK demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 70.4 per cent at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 against the Alpha variant when measured more than 14 days after a second dose.

These results build on the recent analysis by Public Health England showing early evidence of real-world data that two doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine are effective against the Delta variant, with similar levels of protection as those seen against the Alpha variant.