More people depressed, planning suicide due to stress from Covid crisis: study

Dr Wimonrat Wanpen, director of Mental Health Centre 13, said on Monday that the number has risen from the previous average of six out of every 100,000 after the third wave of infections emerged.

She said the study learned that some people are so stressed that they are either clinically depressed or considering suicide.

“If the government does not launch measures to ease people’s worries, up to eight out of every 100,000 people in Thailand will be at risk of suicide,” she said.

The department has set up the website to help people evaluate their stress level, she said, adding that all the information will remain confidential.