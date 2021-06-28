Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

More people depressed, planning suicide due to stress from Covid crisis: study

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • More people depressed, planning sui...

A recent study conducted by the Department of Mental Health shows that up to seven out of every 100,000 people in Thailand are suffering from stress related to the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Wimonrat Wanpen, director of Mental Health Centre 13, said on Monday that the number has risen from the previous average of six out of every 100,000 after the third wave of infections emerged.

She said the study learned that some people are so stressed that they are either clinically depressed or considering suicide.

“If the government does not launch measures to ease people’s worries, up to eight out of every 100,000 people in Thailand will be at risk of suicide,” she said.

The department has set up the website to help people evaluate their stress level, she said, adding that all the information will remain confidential.

Thailand's economy has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands losing their source of income and many small businesses closing.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Mental health team helping children traumatised by Samut Sakhon outbreak

Published : January 12, 2021

1 in 2 youngsters feel depression due to coronavirus: survey

Published : January 03, 2021

Team to travel across Thailand to assess people’s mental health

Published : August 06, 2020

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.