Bach: Tokyo Games is "safe and secure" despite positive tests

Bach told a press conference that around 15,000 athletes, officials and other Olympic-and-Paralympic-related people had arrived and been tested for the coronavirus from July 1 to Friday, only 15 tested positive during the screening test.

"This is a very low rate -- around 0.1 percent," he said.

The IOC chief noted that the cases were immediately isolated and "in this way, they would not pose any risk to other participants and Japanese public."

Reassuring the Games will be "safe and secure", Bach said: "I think this shows that the (anti-COVID) measures are not only in place, but that they are working and that they are enforced."

At an earlier press conference on Saturday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that the first positive COVID-19 case had been identified in the Athlete Village of Tokyo 2020.

The infected person, who received a negative result at the airport but tested positive during the screening test in the village Friday, is now isolated in a hotel, Muto told a press conference.