Five days to go for 2020 Olympics...

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.

However, Covid-19 is still casting a huge shadow over the Games, forcing athletes to undergo self-isolation at the Olympic village in Tokyo.

Olympic village

Spread over some 4,400 acres of land, the Olympic village is located six kilometres from the Olympic Stadium.

The village consists of 21 buildings 14-18 storeys high, having 3,600 rooms and 18,000 beds made of paper. It has many facilities, such as shopping malls, coffee shops, flower shops, banks, souvenir shops, post offices ATMs and laundry stations.

Some 11,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Olympics and 4,400 athletes will participate in the Paralympics.

Covid-19 tests will be conducted at the Olympic village every day.

Once the Olympics and Paralympics are over, the Olympic village will be converted into residences for citizens.