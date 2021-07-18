Sunday, July 18, 2021

life

Five days to go for 2020 Olympics

With the 2020 Olympic Games only five days away, the majority of Thai and foreign athletes have arrived in Japan.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.

However, Covid-19 is still casting a huge shadow over the Games, forcing athletes to undergo self-isolation at the Olympic village in Tokyo.

Olympic village

Spread over some 4,400 acres of land, the Olympic village is located six kilometres from the Olympic Stadium.

The village consists of 21 buildings 14-18 storeys high, having 3,600 rooms and 18,000 beds made of paper. It has many facilities, such as shopping malls, coffee shops, flower shops, banks, souvenir shops, post offices ATMs and laundry stations.

Some 11,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Olympics and 4,400 athletes will participate in the Paralympics.

Covid-19 tests will be conducted at the Olympic village every day.

Once the Olympics and Paralympics are over, the Olympic village will be converted into residences for citizens.

Five days to go for 2020 Olympics

Souvenirs

 

Host county Japan has handed out souvenirs, such as bags, mascot dolls, smartphones, sim cards and earphones to athletes. Smartphone and its accessories alone are worth THB46,500.

Five days to go for 2020 Olympics

Japan also will hand out 150,000 condoms decorated with pictures of famous Japanese arts that originated in the Edo period to athletes and officials before they return to their home country.

Five days to go for 2020 Olympics

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

