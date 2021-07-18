S. Korean table tennis legend Ryu tests positive upon arrival for Tokyo 2020

Ryu, who beat China's Wang Hao to claim the Olympic singles title in Athens 2004, confirmed the news on social media late on Saturday night but deleted his post the following morning.

"It is with great disappointment that I have to inform you that I will not be able to attend the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at present," the 38-year-old had written on his Facebook account.

"Despite having been fully vaccinated with two doses, and I got the 2 times negative result in COVID-19 test and having taken my departure tests when leaving [South] Korea, however I tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Narita airport this afternoon," it read.

He was immediately brought to the official isolation facility and is waiting for official clearance.

Ryu said on Facebook, "I am completely asymptomatic which probably has to do with the fact that I am vaccinated."