Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: If I hurt him, Im going to finish him

Sitthichai was last seen in the Circle against countryman Superbon the previous year. "Killer Kid" dropped a three-round unanimous decision. Despite the loss, however, Sitthichai says he discovered a lot about himself and is now a better fighter because of it.

"I learned a lot from Superbon. He's a great fighter, fast and strong. It really helped me take a look at myself and what I lack. Now I'm a better fighter because of it as my speed has improved and so has my conditioning," Sitthichai said.

"I looked back at my last fight and studied what happened and what I could have missed. I feel like there are a lot of areas where I could improve. On top of that, I need to be stronger, faster, and more explosive. I hadn't fought in a long time, so I wasn't as sharp with my techniques. That affected me a lot in the fight."

ONE: BATTLEGROUND marks ONE Championship's much-anticipated return in the second half of 2021. In the main event, Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against young phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.