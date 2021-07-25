Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extends contract with Manchester United until 2024

The new deal also contains the option to be extend the contract for a further season until 2025.

The 48-year-old former striker has yet to win a title with the club, but his time in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho in December 2018 has seen a steady improvement in performances and results. Last season, he led them to the second place in the Premier League and the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Villarreal following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success," said Solskjaer on the club's official website.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey."