life

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extends contract with Manchester United until 2024

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay as Manchester United manager until at least 2024, the club confirmed on Saturday.

"We are all ready to take that next step on our journey", said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new three-year contract with Manchester United to 2024.

 

The new deal also contains the option to be extend the contract for a further season until 2025.

The 48-year-old former striker has yet to win a title with the club, but his time in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho in December 2018 has seen a steady improvement in performances and results. Last season, he led them to the second place in the Premier League and the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Villarreal following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success," said Solskjaer on the club's official website.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey."

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (C) makes his instructions from the touchline during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool

"Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons. I can't wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started," he added.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward highlighted that progress in his declarations.

"Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch. The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead," he commented.

The news of Solskjaer's new contract comes just 24 hours after the club completed the signing of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 73 million pounds (around 100 million US dollars)

Published : July 25, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
