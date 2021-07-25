Thailand launches Olympic campaign with wins in badminton, boxing and table tennis

However, the women's doubles team of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul were less fortunate, losing to 2017 world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 6-21 10-21 in just 34 minutes in group B.

Busanan, 25 from Bangkok, admitted she had to suppress butterflies in her stomach to clear her first hurdle.

"This was the first Olympic match in my life. I couldn't help feeling so excited," said the singles gold medalist in the 2015 SEA Games. "But I used this match to test the shuttle speed and ventilation on court. I had no problem handling both aspects," added Busanan, who will battle Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in the last round-robin match on Tuesday.

"I won't take her for granted. She took Pornpavee Chochuwong (world No 10) to three games in the Swiss Open. You cannot overlook that," said the former Thailand Masters winner, who is eyeing top spot in the group to earn a place in the final 16.

Former world No 1 Ratchanok Intanon kicks off her campaign on Sunday in a Group N round-robin match against Laura Sarosi of Hungary. Dechapol and Sapsiree play Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of Great Britain, also on Sunday.