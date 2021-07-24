Highlights of Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The biggest sporting event on the planet is exactly one year later than originally planned due to the postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about 950 people, including officials and reporters, were allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening ceremony for fears of the spread of the coronavirus. But perhaps for the first time in Olympic history, billions of the audience members enjoy the show in addition to the very limited number of Olympic family members present in the stadium.