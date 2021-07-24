Saturday, July 24, 2021

life

Highlights of Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

After an extra year of waiting, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally opened Friday night at Tokyos Olympic Stadium behind closed doors.

The biggest sporting event on the planet is exactly one year later than originally planned due to the postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Only about 950 people, including officials and reporters, were allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening ceremony for fears of the spread of the coronavirus. But perhaps for the first time in Olympic history, billions of the audience members enjoy the show in addition to the very limited number of Olympic family members present in the stadium.

Photo taken on July 23, 2021 from Shibuya Sky in Tokyo, Japan shows fireworks at the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows the Olympic Motto at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The cauldron is lit by Osaka Naomi during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

A fleet of drones is seen over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

A fleet of drones form the Tokyo 2020 emblem over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

Thailand Athletes

Olympic delegation of China parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The Olympic delegation of Refugee Olympic Team parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,

Photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows the night view of Tokyo, Japan. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is held Friday.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : xinhua

