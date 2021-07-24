After a years delay, Tokyo Olympic Games finally opens amid pandemic

Before the athletes parade began, Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and banker Muhammad Yunus was honored the Olympic Laurel for his extensive work helping athletes "become socially responsible entrepreneurs" and building a new sustainable Olympic model.

Unable to attend the opening ceremony, the 81-year-old Yunus received the award by video link from his home in Dhaka.

The opening ceremony highlighted Japanese tradition with modern culture, while the cauldron was lit by Naomi Osaka after the Olympic flame had traveled to all of Japan's 47 prefectures since late March.

The Olympic flame, probably not "the light at the end of the dark tunnel" yet as envisioned by the IOC and Japanese organizers, at least illuminated the way towards the eventual victory against the virus and challenges brought by it that is sure to come.

A TURBULENT JOURNEY

It has been almost eight years since Japanese people celebrated the return of the Olympic Games after the 1964 Games, but the journey to this point has been full of challenges.

On March 24, 2020, Japan's then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed to delay the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by one year due to COVID-19, four days after the Olympic flame, which was lit up in Olympia, Greece without spectators, arrived in Japan.

The unprecedented postponement brought about tons of work both for the IOC and local organizers, and undoubtedly extra cost - about 294 billion yen (some 2.83 billion US dollars) - which made it among the most expansive Olympic Games in history to stage.

However, money is perhaps not the biggest problem, compared with the pandemic and controversies over the games.

It wasn't until late Thursday night that the organizers confirmed the opening ceremony will stick to its original programs following the firing of ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi after a joke about the Holocaust joke he made in 1998 resurfaced.

This was just an array of scandals the organizing committee faced en route to making the Games ready. Ex-Tokyo 2020 president was forced to resign due to sexist remarks in February before former executive creative director stepped down for a remark calling a plus-sized female entertainer and composer an "Olympig," and the composer for the opening ceremony quitting for past bullying behavior.

To make it worse, the coronavirus is still threatening the Games, with Tokyo put under its fourth state of emergency for the duration of the entire Olympic Games. On Thursday, Tokyo 2020 organizers reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases related to the Olympics, including two infected foreign athletes in the athletes' village, bringing the total number of Olympics-linked cases to 87 since July 1.

This dashed the organizers' last hope of a 10,000 cap for fans decided in late June after banning overseas spectators in March. Consequently, the majority of the venues barred spectators from entering, with cheers and chants from previous games to be put in place as part of the IOC's digital engagement campaign to ensure athletes won't feel alone.

Yet, against all odds, a virtual seed under the ground of the Olympic Stadium sprouted out of the ground after intensive struggles displayed by its human representation inside the arena, starting a countdown that led to the eventual start of the spectacle.

Despite some domestic groups' opposition of holding the Games in the face of the pandemic, Tokyo 2020 organizers have pushed ahead resolutely with hopes of strengthening solidarity around the globe.

"Citizens of the world and the people of Japan are with us in spirit as athletes from around the globe gather here at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo under the Olympic flag. Here is a vision for the future, one that embodies 'Unity in Diversity', one of peace and respect for one another. This is the power of sport, and an expression of the fundamental values of the Olympic Movement. This is its essence," said Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto.