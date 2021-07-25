Japans Horigome lands first Olympic skateboard gold at Tokyo 2020

"I still cannot believe that I was competing at the Olympics. I was really happy that I could do my best skating in Koto City. The Olympics means so much to me," said Horigome.

"When skateboarding officially became an Olympic sport at first I was not thinking about participating or anything. But I had built my way up to the Olympics with everything I have done, and I was really happy to get the gold medal this time."

The turning point of Horigome's performance came on his fourth trick attempt when he landed an exceptional nollie 270 noseslide that would earn him a competition-best score of 9.5 points out of 10 to erase the low score from his second run and put him into a lead that he would not relinquish.