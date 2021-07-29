THAILANDS JAZZ LEADS ASIAN CHARGE WITH GLORIOUS 64 IN OLYMPICS MENS GOLF COMPETITION

Lahiri, a regular on the PGA TOUR, overcame a shaky start to post a solid 67 in what is his second Olympics appearance. He dropped an opening bogey before finding his stride with a run of four birdies over five holes before making the turn in 33. He sank two more birdies on the 15th and 16th holes against a second bogey.



"It was good. I think I started off a little dodgy the first few holes, couldn't get my rhythm going early. But then I settled down nicely. I think I played pretty good," said Lahiri, who finished 57th in Rio 2016.



"I probably feel like I could have taken some more chances, some opportunities on the back nine I didn't make as many birdies as I could have. But I'm playing well, so I have to build on this and as you can see already there's a lot of opportunities if it keeps playing like this, soft, there's not much rain today, then you have to go out there and just really be aggressive and make a lot of putts."



Lahiri is determined to earn a podium finish after finishing a disappointing outing in Rio where he played with an injury. Fresh from a season's best third place outing at the 3M Open on the PGA TOUR recently, the 34-year-old Indian is upbeat he can contend this week. "I truly feel like a veteran now, because there's pretty much nothing that I haven't played that there is to play," said Lahiri. "So to that extent I felt surprisingly calm and relaxed and focused on what I needed to do. So really not that much different, which is a great sign for me because I want to be able to play with that attitude through the week and play my best."



Sweet-swinging Pagunsan, who won his first tournament in Japan earlier this year, said he was nervous and excited at the same time in negotiating his opening 66 which included six birdies against a lone bogey. "I managed my round very well, putting was very good today," said the Filipino. "I made birdie on the first which helped. I'm so nervous. This is the first time in a long time I'm representing the country. It's very different from a regular tournament.

