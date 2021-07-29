Ratchanok’s wardrobe change sparks controversy over Thailand’s Olympic uniform

Thana Chaiprasit, Thailand’s Olympic chef de mission, attempted to downplay the incident.

He explained that Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul – Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) president and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member – had officially requested the change to a sleeveless uniform.



“The Olympic Committee of Thailand approved the request to change uniform after coordination between BAT and Grand Sport, and notification was sent to the Badminton World Federation. A new uniform from Grand Sport was ready, but there were difficulties in delivering it to Japan.”



Ratchanok insisted there were no problems with the uniforms provided to the Thai Olympics team.

Her decision to wear a different uniform had nothing to do with the competition, she told reporters after her match on Thursday.



“The performance on court is what I focus on, not the uniform. I had been wearing Grand Sport’s uniform since the beginning of the tournament and there was no problem,” said Ratchanok.

Grand Sport Group has sponsored sportswear for Thai athletes in every tournament since 2005, including the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the Asian Games, and the Olympic Games.