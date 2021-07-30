THAILANDS JAZZ REMAINS UPBEAT AFTER FRUSTRATING DAY IN OLYMPICS MENS GOLF COMPETITION

In 2016, Jazz spent two weeks in a Buddhist monastery where he learned to become a monk which taught him some invaluable lessons. A six-time winner in Asia, the young Thai hopes to use his life's lessons in a bold bid to deliver a medal for Thailand.



"I mean, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. When it works, it works great. Somehow you can try anything on the golf course when you have a bad day you almost can't fix it. You just have to accept it and try to play with it and try to make yourself happy," said Jazz, who was tied with Ireland's Major champions, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.



"Because sometimes you give too much importance to golf, you forget why you're doing this for a living, why you started playing because it's fun. Some people just take it too seriously."



With World No. 5 and four-time PGA TOUR winner Schauffele flying into a clubhouse second round lead with two eagles on his card en route to a sizzling 63, Jazz knows he has some catching up to do over the next two days.



"I think I have put myself in a pretty good position, like if someone were to ask me, okay, you're two strokes back or three strokes back even going into the last two days would you take it right now before the tournament start and I would say I would," he said.