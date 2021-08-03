Roundup: Hassan clinches first Olympic gold, Puerto Rico wins first athletics gold

In the morning, Hassan was tripped and fell on the ground in women's 1,500m round 1, but she got up quickly and finished the race in four minutes and 5.17 seconds, qualifying for the semifinals as the first of the heat.

Almost 12 hours later, the Dutch stood on the starting line of women's 5,000m final. The 28-year-old took the strategy of following the leading group. She remained in the mix with the lead pack with two laps to go, and began to sprint when the bell rang and took the lead in the last 200m, pulling clear to the finishing line to win with 14:36.79.

This was Hassan's first Olympic gold medal. She is going to compete in 1,500m and 10,000m at Tokyo 2020.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri settled for a silver with 14:38.36, and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia finished the race in 14:38.87 to bag a bronze.

"I can't believe it. I used all my energy this morning and I was kind of tired. I couldn't believe what happened. It was terrible when I tripped, I felt terrible afterwards and I never thought I was going to be an Olympic champion," said Hassan.