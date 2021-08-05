Olympic hero Sudaporn rewarded with Navy promotion

Thailand’s second medal winner at the Tokyo Games also received prize money of 4.8 million baht and some good news from the Royal Thai Navy.
As a reward for her success, Sudaporn will be promoted from the rank of Navy ranger to sub-lieutenant as soon as she arrives back in Thailand.
Taew has a bachelor's degree, which makes her eligible for the promotion to the rank of junior officer.
Published : August 05, 2021
By : The Nation
