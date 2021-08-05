Friday, August 06, 2021

life

Olympic hero Sudaporn rewarded with Navy promotion

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Olympic hero Sudaporn rewarded with...

Sudaporn "Taew" Srisondee earned more than just a bronze medal on Thursday when her Olympic boxing campaign was halted in the 60kg semi-final by Kellie Harrington of Ireland.

Thailand’s second medal winner at the Tokyo Games also received prize money of 4.8 million baht and some good news from the Royal Thai Navy.

As a reward for her success, Sudaporn will be promoted from the rank of Navy ranger to sub-lieutenant as soon as she arrives back in Thailand.

Taew has a bachelor's degree, which makes her eligible for the promotion to the rank of junior officer.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Japan’s Olympic Games management to be adapted for AIMAG hosted by Thailand

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Meth seized from parcel of monk supplies destined for Australia

Published : August 06, 2021

New website set up to list Covid-19 test centres across Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

AIA Investment Management (Thailand) received Best New Asset Management Company Thailand 2021

Published : August 06, 2021

Actor surrenders after ‘accidentally’ stabbing girlfriend to death

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.