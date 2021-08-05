Thursday, August 05, 2021

life

Japan’s Olympic Games management to be adapted for AIMAG hosted by Thailand

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) plans to adapt Japan’s Olympic Games management for its 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), which Thailand will host in 2022, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Wednesday.

He revealed his plan of using the Tokyo Olympic Games’ management strategy as a model in preparation for AIMAG, or “Bangkok-Chonburi 2021”, in 2022.


“The Tokyo Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition arranged amid this Covid-19 pandemic," Kongsak said. "As Thailand will be hosting the 6th AIMAG, the Sports Authority is gathering information on how Japan is managing the Games, especially in handling infected cases, implementing safety measures, and overall management.”

Earlier, the Olympic Council of Asia had assigned Thailand to host AIMAG 2021, but it was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
Approximately 10,000 athletes from Asia and Asia Oceania are expected to compete in the indoor games running from March 10 to19, 2022.
The competition will take place in Bangkok and Chonburi, with 29 main contests and two demonstration sports, with a total 309 coveted gold medals up for grabs.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

