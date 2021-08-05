In women park skateboard, Tokyo youngest Olympians lean on each other

Brown wasn't communicating directly to her audience on the video app TikTok (she has 1.3 million followers) or Instagram (she had 942,000 followers Wednesday morning and one million Wednesday afternoon). She was facing old-fashioned reporters, most of them men and most of them somewhere in the realm of at least 30 years her senior.

Brown, who lives in California, grew up in Japan and represents Britain thanks to her father's lineage, had support systems at the ready.

The first was her dad, Stuart, who was able to accompany her in Tokyo because Olympians under 16 are permitted to bring a guardian to the Games. He stood off to the side during her interviews Wednesday, beaming under his mask, helping to remind his daughter when she was asked what he told her before her final run of the day and had forgotten - "Winning this contest doesn't define you" - and stepping in to deflect questions from British reporters about his background - "This isn't about Dad, is it?"

The second of the bronze medalist's supporters was the gold medalist.

"Skyyyy!" Japan's Sakura Yosozumi sang with delight when she finished her own informal news conference and encountered Brown just beginning hers a few feet away.

Yosozumi, 19, who won with a score of 60.09 and the silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, 12, who had a 59.04, faced an even larger contingent of reporters than Brown because they won Japan its fourth and fifth skateboarding medals of the Tokyo Olympics. Hiraki had the added draw of being the second-youngest athlete of the roughly 11,000 at these Games.

"I'm so stoked! I can't believe it. It's unbelievable, it feels like I dream," said Brown, who earned third with 56.47. "I was definitely a little, like, I thought I was going to get it on the first or second run. I was a little shocked and a little like, 'Am I going to make it?' But Sakura, she really was like, 'You got it, Sky. We know you're going to make it. Go!' That made me feel better."

Women's park skateboarding made its Olympic debut Wednesday with some of the youngest athletes at these Summer Games. The ages of the eight finalists were: 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 23, all skaters who dropped into a roughly swimming pool-sized bowl with differently shaped concrete mounds rising out of the cavity and performed tricks. Runs lasted 45 seconds, with the best score of each skater's three runs determining her place in the standings.