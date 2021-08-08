Brazil retains Olympic mens football gold medal with extra time goal

Everton forward Richarlison, who came to the final as the tournament's best scorer with five goals, took to the spot but blazed the ball over the bar.

Brazil found their goal in the additional time of the first half when a floated ball drop into the box and Cunha took control of it ahead of Spanish defenders to put it into the net.

Spain found their equalizer in 61 minutes. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal caught a beautiful cross to hammer home with an unstoppable full volley strike.

Bryan Gil almost delivers the winning goal in the 88th minute for Spain but his powerful strike from outside the box hit the crossbar.

As the match went into extra time, it was brazil who found the winning goal. Malcom, who came out from substitution, powered over Spanish defender in catching an overhead pass and shoot the ball past the Spanish goal keeper in the 108th minute.

Brazil maintained the score until the final whistle and won the match 2-1.

In the Bronze medal match on Friday, Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in a commanding victory. Sebastian Cordova first scored a penalty for Mexico before assisting two further goals for his teammates. Japan only got one back in the 78th minute.