Kenyas Eliud Kipchoge delivers running masterclass to retain Olympic marathon title

“It means a lot for me, especially at this time,” said Kipchoge on winning his second Olympic gold.

“It was really hard last year, it (Olympic Games Tokyo 2020) was postponed. I am happy for the local organising committee who made this race happen.

“It is a sign that shows the world we are heading in the right direction - we are on the right transition to a normal life.

“I can say congratulations to them that they made this Olympics happen."

Kipchoge, won bronze in Athens in 2004 and silver in Beijing 2008 in the 5000m, already has a full set of medals thanks to his marathon gold in Rio.

But this addition to his collection is Kenya’s fifth medal in the men’s Olympic marathon since the Games in Beijing in 2008.

With this win, Kipchoge joins a select group of runners who have successfully defended the Olympic marathon title. The others are Ethiopia’s Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany’s Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).

“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back,” Kipchoge added. “I hope now to help inspire the next generation.”

The defending champion was one minute and 20 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.The race for the silver and bronze came down to a sprint finish.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands outsprinted his training partner, Bashir Abdi of Belgium and Kenya’s Cherono Lawrence to claim the silver in a time of 2:09:58.

Bashir, the winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons in 2019, finished two seconds later, in 2:10:00, for the bronze. Lawrence was a further two seconds adrift in fourth.